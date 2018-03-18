James Rodriguez, Radamel Falcao named in Colombia squad for friendlies

Mar 18, 2018, 20:01 IST | IANS

Both James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao only returned to action for their respective clubs in the past week after overcoming respective calf and thigh injuries

James Rodriguez
James Rodriguez

Bayern Munich midfielder James Rodriguez and Monaco striker Radamel Falcao have been named in Colombia's squad for friendlies against France and Australia. But Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado and Boca Juniors midfielder Edwin Cardona were absent from coach Jose Pekerman's 26-man squad, reports Xinhua news agency.

Cuadrado is recovering from a hernia operation while Cardona is suspended.

Both Rodriguez and Falcao only returned to action for their respective clubs in the past week after overcoming respective calf and thigh injuries.

The Cafeteros squad also includes Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina, AC Milan defender Cristian Zapata, Barcelona centre-back Yerry Mina and Shanghai Shenhua midfielder Giovanni Moreno.

Colombia will play France in Paris next Friday followed by a clash against Australia in London four days later.

The fixtures provide one of the last chances for Pekerman to test his squad before the World Cup in Russia, which starts on June 14.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: David Ospina (Arsenal/ENG), Camilo Vargas (Deportivo Cali)

Defenders: Cristian Zapata (AC Milan/ITA), Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham/ENG), Jefferson Lerma (Levante/ESP), Yerry Mina (Barcelona/ESP), Johan Mojica (Sporting Gijon/ESP), Bernardo Espinosa (Sporting Gijon/ESP), Santiago Arias (PSV Eindhoven/NED), Oscar Murillo (Pachuca/MEX), Frank Fabra (Boca Juniors/ARG)

Midfielders: Jose Heriberto Izquierdo (Brighton/ENG), James Rodriguez (Bayern Munich/GER), Carlos Sanchez (Espanyol/ESP), Giovanni Moreno (Shanghai Shenhua/CHN), Mateus Uribe (America/MEX), Wilmar Barrios (Boca Juniors/ARG), Juan Fernando Quintero (River Plate/ARG), Abel Aguilar (Deportivo Cali), Victor Cantillo (Junior)

Forwards: Duvan Zapata (Sampdoria/ITA), Carlos Bacca (Villarreal/ESP), Luis Fernando Muriel (Sevilla/ESP), Radamel Falcao (Monaco/FRA), Miguel Borja (Palmeiras/BRA), Yimmi Chara (Junior).

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video

Tags

footballsports news
Go to top