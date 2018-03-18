James Rodriguez, Radamel Falcao named in Colombia squad for friendlies

Both James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao only returned to action for their respective clubs in the past week after overcoming respective calf and thigh injuries



Bayern Munich midfielder James Rodriguez and Monaco striker Radamel Falcao have been named in Colombia's squad for friendlies against France and Australia. But Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado and Boca Juniors midfielder Edwin Cardona were absent from coach Jose Pekerman's 26-man squad, reports Xinhua news agency.

Cuadrado is recovering from a hernia operation while Cardona is suspended.

Both Rodriguez and Falcao only returned to action for their respective clubs in the past week after overcoming respective calf and thigh injuries.

The Cafeteros squad also includes Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina, AC Milan defender Cristian Zapata, Barcelona centre-back Yerry Mina and Shanghai Shenhua midfielder Giovanni Moreno.

Colombia will play France in Paris next Friday followed by a clash against Australia in London four days later.

The fixtures provide one of the last chances for Pekerman to test his squad before the World Cup in Russia, which starts on June 14.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: David Ospina (Arsenal/ENG), Camilo Vargas (Deportivo Cali)

Defenders: Cristian Zapata (AC Milan/ITA), Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham/ENG), Jefferson Lerma (Levante/ESP), Yerry Mina (Barcelona/ESP), Johan Mojica (Sporting Gijon/ESP), Bernardo Espinosa (Sporting Gijon/ESP), Santiago Arias (PSV Eindhoven/NED), Oscar Murillo (Pachuca/MEX), Frank Fabra (Boca Juniors/ARG)

Midfielders: Jose Heriberto Izquierdo (Brighton/ENG), James Rodriguez (Bayern Munich/GER), Carlos Sanchez (Espanyol/ESP), Giovanni Moreno (Shanghai Shenhua/CHN), Mateus Uribe (America/MEX), Wilmar Barrios (Boca Juniors/ARG), Juan Fernando Quintero (River Plate/ARG), Abel Aguilar (Deportivo Cali), Victor Cantillo (Junior)

Forwards: Duvan Zapata (Sampdoria/ITA), Carlos Bacca (Villarreal/ESP), Luis Fernando Muriel (Sevilla/ESP), Radamel Falcao (Monaco/FRA), Miguel Borja (Palmeiras/BRA), Yimmi Chara (Junior).

