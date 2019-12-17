Jamia protests: Mumbai University students protest in support of Delhi

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Participating in the nationwide protests against police action at Jamia Millia University and Aligarh Muslim University were youngsters at the Kalina campus of Mumbai University on Monday and students at Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

The participants shouting slogans against the Central government not only protested the violence against students but also the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens of India (NRC) that led to the Jamia protests. Around 400 youngsters from across Mumbai colleges participated in the event at Kalina campus including alumni and working professionals.

Commerce student Faisal Shaikh said, "The government has been emphasising on the youth being the future of the nation but they have no time to listen to what we are saying." Sunil Kumar, a student of Mass Communication at the Mumbai University, said the politicians merely ask for votes but "send cops to us instead of listening to the students'." Shoaib Nazeer, a Jamia Millia University alumnus of 2016, said that protests are held for a reason and it was important that the protesters are heard.



The students shouted slogans against the punishment meted out to the Jamia students by the Delhi police on Sunday. Pic/Nimesh Dave

"You cannot just exclude one religion while bringing in any policy." Participants holding placards with messages against the CAB and NRC were shouting slogans against the Delhi and Aligarh Police.

The Chatrabharati Students Organisation, Students Federation of India (SFI), All India Students Federation (AISF), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), Students Islamic Organisation (SIO), National Students Union of India (NSUI) were among the protesting students' groups. Aamir Kazi, Mumbai Secretary of the AISF, said, "Both the policy decisions are completely against the Constitution of India and Article 14. But the government has no time to listen to the issues."

TISS students boycott classes

At TISS, students boycotted academics as they gathered at the main gate of the institute. A rally was conducted from the institute to the Ambedkar Garden. The event ended with a call for another protest on December 19 at the Girgaum Chowpatty.

400

No. of protesters at MU's Kalina campus

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates