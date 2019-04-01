Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner welcome baby No. 3

hollywood

Hollywood actor Jamie Dornan is now a father of three daughters. His wife Amelia Warner confirmed the news on Sunday.

The third baby girl joins their daughters Dulcie Dornan, 5, and Elva Dornan, 3. Taking to Instagram, Warner shared a picture of three pairs of child's shoes and wrote, "So proud of these three glorious girls, it's an honour being their mummy..feeling incredibly lucky today #happymothersday."

Last year, after the news of Warner's pregnancy, became public, Jamie jokingly told Jimmy Kimmel that three might be where they cut it off when it comes to having more kids, but at the same time also feels like they make really great kids. However, he also added, "It's all up to her. I just do the fun bit."

Joking that his kids have "a lot of passports," Dornan said that he plans to take more time off to help Warner with Baby No. 3. "I think for this one, I'm going to have a lot more control over my schedule. The first two, I was sort of at the mercy of Fifty Shades' schedule," he explained. "The first one we had in Canada, and I started filming three days after she was born. The second one we had in London, and I flew to Canada 10 days later and started filming the second."

