Jamie Foxx to play Spawn in new film

Actor Jamie Foxx is all set to star in the Spawn film from Blumhouse Productions. The 50-year-old actor will play the titular character which was created by Todd McFarlane and first appeared in comics in 1992. The character is a human-turned-Hellspawn who possesses superhuman strength and speed, and near immortality. Spawn also has the ability to teleport, shapeshift, and heal.

The comic series follows Al Francis, a US Marine, working for a CIA black ops unit who is killed in battle and sent to hell for his war crimes. After selling his soul to a demon in exchange for being allowed to see his wife again, Francis is transformed into a demonic warrior, Spawn, and he fights to regain his mind and control of his destiny, while being torn between both good and evil destinies.

McFarlane will write and direct the project. He will also produce the film alongside Blumhouse Productions' Jason Blum, reported Deadline. This will be the second Spawn film, following the 1997 adaptation starring Michael Jai White in the title role.

