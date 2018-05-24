Jamie Foxx to present BET Awards

American actor and singer, Jamie Foxx is all set to host the 2018 Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards



American actor and singer, Jamie Foxx is all set to host the 2018 Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards. The star will take the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles as emcee of the award show on June 24, reported E!Online.

Last year, 'Saturday Night Live' star Leslie Jones took the stage to host the award show. Foxx is currently the host of the American game show, 'Beat Shazam'.

