Jamie Lynn Spears welcomes second child

Jamie Lynn Spears welcomed her second child on Wednesday in Covington, Louisiana, her representative told

Singer Britney Spears' sister and actress-singer Jamie Lynn Spears has delivered her second child -- daughter Ivey Joan. She welcomed her second child (and first with husband Jamie Watson) on Wednesday in Covington, Louisiana, her representative told people.com.



"We are beyond excited to welcome this beautiful baby girl to our family!" Jamie Lynn told people.com. "Her middle name, Joan, is to honour my Aunt Sandra, who passed away 10 years ago from ovarian cancer. She was the most graceful woman I've ever known," she added. Jamie Lynn, 27, is already a mother to her nine and a half-year-old daughter Maddie Briann.

