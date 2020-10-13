Jamie Redknapp after split from wife Louise: Never easy but kids are priority

Former England footballer Jamie Redknapp has spoken for the first time about his split from wife Louise in 2017, after 19 years of marriage.

Redknapp admitted it was a tough phase but eventually the couple adjusted and are now happily co-parenting sons Charley, 16 and Beau, 12.

“It's never easy but you have to make sure the kids come first and foremost,” said Redknapp, 47, on British podcast show Headliners. “They are priority and you have to make sure that you're there to support them as much as possible,” added Redknapp, who even went on to praise Louise, 45, saying that she's a “brilliant mum” as she enthusiastically supports Charley, who currently plays rugby.

While Louise recently revealed that she is single, Redknapp is reportedly in a relationship with Swedish model and mother-of-four Frida Andersson-Lourie.

