Jamie Redknapp's singer ex-wife Louise is single and ready to mingle

British singer Louise Redknapp recently stressed that she is not in a relationship since splitting with former footballer husband, Jamie Redknapp, but is keen on going back to dating.

Louise (right), 45 and Jamie, 47, ended their 19-year marriage with a divorce in 2017. They have two kids Charles, 16, and Beau, 11.

"I am very, very single at the moment, which is not a good thing," Louise told British portal, Mail Online. "My eldest is super-protective over me. But he knows he can talk to me about anything and doesn't need to be embarrassed, I'm so open. One morning he said to me, 'If you ever did want to go on a date, I'd be OK with it.' It was actually a big moment as he'd always been quite vocal that I'd never go on a date. They always hope their mum and dad will work things out."

Louise compared her divorce to a grieving process. "It's been tough. I'm a real softie and I still want to be his best friend, which is impossible. It was like watching someone else's life unfold. It was almost like I wasn't really present when it happened. And I think anybody who's been through a divorce knows that it kind of comes and goes, like a grieving process," Louise explained.

She added: "I try to be positive because it happened and I was OK with it happening but it doesn't make it any easier. The kind of person I am, it would never be easy for me. It would never be water off a duck's back. It will always mean something."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news