Jamie Vardy and wife auction 10-seater for late Leicester owner Vichai

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy puts his corporate box at stadium for auction to fund charity initiated to honour late owner Srivaddhanaprabha Vichai

Jamie Vardy with wife Rebekah

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy and wife Rebekah have put their 10-seater corporate box at the King Power Stadium up for auction to raise money for a charity foundation named after late team owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who lost his life in a helicopter crash last week.

Leicester host Burnley in an EPL match on Saturday and the highest bidder can watch that match from the luxury enclosure with the Vardys promising to drop in too. Rebekah wrote on Twitter: "Jamie and I are auctioning off our executive box including hospitality and personal visit from Jamie for the upcoming game against Burnley. All proceeds will go to the Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Foundation email vsfauction@lcfc.co.uk to make bids #lcfc." Jamie's signed boots from Saturday's win over Cardiff is also up for grabs.



Leicestery City's Jamie Vardy with team owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha after winning the EPL title in 2016

Jamie was Vichai's favourite player having guided them to the 2016 title. The couple got very emotional while laying a wreath in memory of Vichai at the King Power Stadium recently.

