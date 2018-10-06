Jamie Vardy and wife donate Rs 116 crore worth of items in charity

football

According to a report in British tabloid, The Daily Mail, the couple was seen dragging heavy bags into the charity shop in Leicester recently

Jamie Vardy and Rebekah

Former England striker Jamie Vardy and his wife Rebekah have reportedly donated an estimated £12 million (approx Rs 116 crore) of designer clothes among other items to Barnardo, a British charity founded by Thomas John Barnardo in 1866, which takes care of vulnerable children and young people.

According to a report in British tabloid, The Daily Mail, the couple was seen dragging heavy bags into the charity shop in Leicester recently. The shop's volunteers were surprised as Rebekah dropped huge bags containing expensive items in the bins.

Rebekah seemed to be content with the gesture even as Jamie played the husband's role to perfection by helping his wife carry the bags inside the shop. Rebekah even shared a picture on her Instagram story and wrote: "Doing our bit... every little helps."

