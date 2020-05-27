Jamie Vardy gets romantic for wife Rebekah on wedding anniversary: You turned my chaos to calm

England footballer Jamie Vardy, 33, thanked wife Rebekah, 38, for making his life "a million times better" as the couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Monday.

Jamie shared this throwback picture with his 1.2 million Instagram followers and wrote: "Happy 4th Anniversary to my amazing wife. Thank you for coming into my life and making it a million times better. You turned my chaos to calm and made me realise what love actually is.

"You're my best friend, an amazing Mum to our kids and I can't actually believe that all my pestering eventually pulled you. You're the only person I would ever kneel on broken glass for and I'm so glad you said Yes that night in Holland. Here's to forever Mrs Vardy xxx #happyanniversary [sic]."

Meanwhile, Rebekah, fondly called Becky, posted a similar picture of their wedding day and captioned it: "Wow...another year gone and still going strong! I love you so much now, always and forever. Happy Anniversary to my soulmate xxxxx #iloveyou [sic]."

On May 25, 2016, Jamie and Rebekah got married at the Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England.

