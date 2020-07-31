Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah slams online haters for body shaming: I'm not fat!

ENGLAND footballer Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah lashed out at online users who called her "fat". According to British tabloid, The Sun, Rebekah, 38, was recently photographed wearing a black swimsuit on a beach with her footballer husband, 33, in Spain.

One person called her 'land whale', saying she looked 'fat'. Replying to the person, Rebekah shared the negative comments on her Instagram stories and wrote: "REALLY is this what it's come to? I've not long had a baby. I'm perfectly happy but thanks for the endless nastiness on pictures I never asked to be taken."

In her next response, she said: "I am certainly not fat! Yes I have cellulite and what? Who doesn't...FFS. This needs to stop."



Jamie Vardy

Replying to someone called Nate, who said Jamie could have got a better girl, but he chose somebody who already had kids, she wrote: "Nate you sound like a scratched record hun... same thing over and over and over... message me personally and I will happily correct your inaccuracies. Don't try and shame me for having my kids before my husband. Idiot."

