Jamie Vardy's model wife Rebekah announces daughter's name on Instagram

Updated: Jan 14, 2020, 10:27 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

English footballer Jamie Vardy and model wife Rebekah recently took to social media to reveal the name of their newborn daughter.

Rebekah and Jamie welcomed their third child together last month. She Instagrammed a picture with Jamie and baby girl.

"So happy to introduce you to our little princess, Olivia Grace," Rebekah wrote.

The footballer too Instagramed a picture and captioned it, "Here she is, our little princess Olivia Grace."

