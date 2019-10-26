Jamie Vardy's pregnant wife Rebekah shares romantic photo with him on Instagram

Football WAG Rebekah Vardy is all praise for husband and Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy’s faith, trust and loyalty amid her on-going feud with rival WAG Coleen Rooney. Rebekah, 37, who is pregnant with her fifth child, uploaded a photo on Instagram where the couple is seen hugging and captioned it: "True love requires faith, trust and loyalty. Not chocolate, flowers and expensive gifts. Soulmate." She headlined the picture: "Love this. @Vardy7 I love you." Here is a look at the post on Instagram.

Wayne Rooney’s wife Coleen recently blamed Rebekah for leaking stories to the British media. Rebekah Vardy though has refuted the allegations.

Rebekah Vardy also recently said that she is not defined by being Vardy's wife, "Just because I'm Jamie's wife, doesn't define who I am," Rebekah was quoted as saying by an entertainment portal, Female First. "There are people who are part of the WAG community but not me. It's a fake world. When you're forced into friendships with someone because your husband plays for the same team, it's weird."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates