Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah calls reality TV show I am A Celebrity 'fake'

England footballer Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah says 2017 reality TV show she participated in, was 'fake'

Rebekah

Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah has revealed that there are quite a few fake elements in reality TV show I'm A Celebrity, which she was a part of last year. Rebekah said that what viewers see on screen might make the camp look real, but most of things that the campmates face are either fake or heavily edited.

She even claimed that the producers instruct the campmates what to say and also film a few scenes more than once. When asked what shocked her the most about taking part in the show, Rebekah told Heat magazine: "How edited it is, even down to us walking to the trials. We had to do that walk three or four times. Any time that you see people sat around the fire, usually someone's been called inside and then comes out with a piece of paper and says, 'We all need to discuss this topic.'



Jamie Vardy and wife Rebekah

"I lost count of how many cameras there are. Above your head, the cameras are on zip-wires, so they follow you everywhere! It's crazy, it's like Big Brother — you're watched and listened to 24 hours a day," she added.

