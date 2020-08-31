Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah feels Coleen Rooney will soon be on 'back foot'

England footballer Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah has submitted fresh legal papers in order to drag former England captain Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen to court immediately for quicker results in their WAG feud.

According to British tabloid, The Sun, Rebekah's request for an interim hearing means a judge will rule whether Coleen's allegation of Rebekah leaking fake stories to the press via social media is true or not.

"Things have been rumbling on for ages, and costs spiralling too. This will mean that a judge can actually get to the crux of the case — and make those involved put up or shut up. It should mean things can finally get moving and dealt with quickly. It certainly isn't what Coleen will want. It puts her on the back foot," a source told the tabloid.

