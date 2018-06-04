Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah hires security for kids at World Cup

Rebekah is mother to daughter Sofia, Ella and 16-month-old son, Finley, with Jamie, as well as two children, Megan and Taylor, from a previous relationship



Rebekah

England footballer Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah revealed that she will be employing security for her and the children during their trip to Russia to support the Three Lions for the FIFA World Cup.

Rebekah is mother to daughter Sofia, Ella and 16-month-old son, Finley, with Jamie, as well as two children, Megan and Taylor, from a previous relationship. "As we're bringing the kids to Russia we'll have our own security too, just because I want peace of mind," she told OK! magazine recently.

At previous World Cups, players' partners and wives have often made headlines, but Rebekah is confident that she will stay out of the spotlight. "Our group will be there for one reason — to support our husbands. It would be wrong for us to be making headlines. The wives and girlfriends represent the country too. You won't see me dancing on tables or rolling out of nightclubs at 3am," she added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates