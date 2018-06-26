Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah makes her kids study in Russia

Rebekah has two children - Sofia, four, and Finlay, one - with Jamie and daughter Megan, 11, and son Taylor, six, from a previous relationship

England striker Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah has made it clear that though she has got her kids to skip school to support their father in Russia, she's making it a point to ensure that they study on the sidelines of the World Cup.

Rebekah Vardy

Yesterday, she shared a picture of her son Taylor's English textbook to prove that he's doing his homework. "I won't take my kids Sofia and Finley to the games, they'll stay at our hotel," she told British tabloid, The Sun recently.

