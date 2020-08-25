Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah offered Rs 48 lakh to dance on ice!

England footballer Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah, 38, has been offered GBP50,000 (approx Rs 48.58 lakh) to participate in reality show, Dancing On Ice.

According to British tabloid, The Sun, Rebekah, nicknamed Becky, auditioned for the show in summer in an attempt to escape the legal war against Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen, 34. Rebekah filed a GBP1million (approx Rs 9.7 crore) defamation case against Coleen in the London High Court to settle a dispute that began last October when Coleen accused Rebekah of leaking fake stories to the press via social media.

A source told the tabloid that the mum-of-five, who participated in I'm A Celebrity in 2017, is ready to make a mark in showbiz. "She feels ready to return to the limelight. Becky can't live under a shadow forever and wants to remind people she's a fun mum. She's ready to shine. She is also really good at skating. Jamie will support her in the audience," said the source.

Meanwhile, she does not want to speak about the court case on the show. "Landing Becky is a huge coup. She'll bring star quality and interest from footie fans. Of course, viewers will be watching for any references to Wagatha Christie," added the source.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news