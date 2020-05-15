Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah reveals she was sexually abused at 12, netizens call her 'brave'

Online fans have praised footballer Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah, 38, after she revealed that she was sexual abused at the age of 12 and left homeless. In a social media message on her daughter, Meghan's 15th birthday on Wednesday, Rebekah, also known as Becky, said she is glad that Megan is still a child. "By the time I was 15, I wasn't a child anymore," she revealed. Take a look at her post.

Most of Becky's 400,000-plus followers were touched by her story. "It's very brave of you to share this," wrote one follower. "You are beyond brave, Becky," added another. "You're an inspiration to many others who are scared to come out," wrote the third.

Becky elaborated: "From the age of 12, I had been being sexually abused in my own home by someone I trusted. I took an overdose of pills and vodka in an attempt to end the awful feelings of shame, fear and anger. A few months later, I was made homeless and ended up sleeping on sofas and collecting glasses in a pub to make enough money to rent a room. I was 15 and should still have been a child."

