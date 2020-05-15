Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah reveals she was sexually abused at 12, netizens call her 'brave'
Netizens hail footballer Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah after she reveals history of sexual abuse and homelessness in emotional post
Online fans have praised footballer Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah, 38, after she revealed that she was sexual abused at the age of 12 and left homeless. In a social media message on her daughter, Meghan's 15th birthday on Wednesday, Rebekah, also known as Becky, said she is glad that Megan is still a child. "By the time I was 15, I wasn't a child anymore," she revealed. Take a look at her post.
View this post on Instagram
â ï¸ CSA Trigger Warning â ï¸ ðð¤ðð ðð¤ð¬ð£ ð¬ðð¡ð¡ ðð ð ð©ðð§ð§ððð¡ð ð©ðð¢ð ðð¤ð§ ð¨ð¤ð¢ð ðððð¡ðð§ðð£ ðð£ð ð®ð¤ðªð£ð ð¥ðð¤ð¥ð¡ð. ðð¡ððð¨ð ðð¤ð£’ð© ð©ðªð§ð£ ð ðð¡ðð£ð ðð®ð. ðð ð®ð¤ðª ð©ððð£ð ð ðððð¡ð ðð¨ ðð£ ðð¢ð¢ððððð©ð ððð£ððð§ ð¥ð¡ððð¨ð ðððð¡ 999 ð¤ð§ ðð¤ð£ð©ððð© ð®ð¤ðªð§ ð¡ð¤ððð¡ ððªð©ðð¤ð§ðð©ð® ð¨ð¤ðððð¡ ððð§ð ððð¥ðð§ð©ð¢ðð£ð© ð¤ð§ @nspcc_official ðð ð®ð¤ðª ðð§ð ð ðððð¡ð ðð£ð ð®ð¤ðª ð£ððð ððð¡ð¥, ððð¡ð¡ @childline_official ð¤ð£ 0800 11 11. Yesterday my daughter turned 15 and I’m so happy that she is still a child â¤ï¸ This may sound strange to some people but I know that it will resonate with others who didn’t get to be children for long enough. By the time I was 15 I wasn’t a child anymore and the year that I turned 15 was the year that my life really started to spiral out of control. From the age of 12 I had been being sexually abused in my own home by someone I had trusted. I had already taken an overdose of pills and vodka in an attempt to end the awful feelings of shame, fear and anger that I couldn’t find another way to escape from. I already hated myself. Just a few months later I was made homeless and ended up sleeping on sofas and collecting glasses in a pub to make enough money to allow me to rent a room in a B&B to live in - I was 15 and should still have been a child ð¡ Seeing Megs turn 15 and knowing that she is fortunate enough to feel safe, loved and content makes me feel very happy and extremely lucky â¤ï¸ (Images: Megan & I this year, next 2 are me as a little girl last two slides are emergency contact numbers for help ð¨)
Most of Becky's 400,000-plus followers were touched by her story. "It's very brave of you to share this," wrote one follower. "You are beyond brave, Becky," added another. "You're an inspiration to many others who are scared to come out," wrote the third.
Becky elaborated: "From the age of 12, I had been being sexually abused in my own home by someone I trusted. I took an overdose of pills and vodka in an attempt to end the awful feelings of shame, fear and anger. A few months later, I was made homeless and ended up sleeping on sofas and collecting glasses in a pub to make enough money to rent a room. I was 15 and should still have been a child."
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe