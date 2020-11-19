Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah to be in denial mode at court hearing

England footballer Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah, nicknamed Becky, is likely to deny on oath Coleen Rooney's claims she had leaked stories to the press using fake Instagram account. According to British tabloid, The Daily Mail, Coleen accused Rebekah of repeatedly leaking stories to the press in her legal papers shared last month.

According to sources, Rebekah will swear in the court that she has been wrongly accused. The WAGs though will not attend the court proceedings on Thursday, with just their lawyers present on their behalf.

"Neither Coleen or Becky are expected to be there which may come as a disappointment to many who have been following the case and who wanted to see them go head to head. Instead, solicitors will be slugging it out," said the source.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news