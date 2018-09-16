Search

Jammu and Kashmir: 100 livestock killed in lightning strike

Sep 16, 2018, 10:22 IST | PTI

Lightning struck a tin-shed in Uri town in the north Kashmir district, a police official said. He said at least 100 livestock, including sheep and goats, were killed in the incident

Representational picture

Lightning struck a shed in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir Saturday, killing at least 100 livestock, police said.

