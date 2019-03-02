Jammu and Kashmir: 5 dead after bus falls into deep gorge in Udhampur

national

Before that, a truck driver died and at least 15 people were injured after a collision between a truck and a Delhi Transport Corporation bus near ITO in the national capital in the early hours of Tuesday

Representational picture

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir): Five people died after a bus, on its way from Surinsar towards Srinagar, rolled into a deep gorge at Majalta in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Friday night.

All five people died on spot. The rescue operation is currently underway. This comes days after a bus rammed into an auto rickshaw and two cars after the driver became unconscious in Telangana's Ranga Reddy area on Wednesday.

