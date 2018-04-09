Jammu and Kashmir: Abducted girl rescued in Rajouri, kidnapper arrested

The girl was rescued after a series of raids at various places in Nowshera area of the district, a police spokesman said.

Representational Image

A youth, allegedly abducted a girl a week ago, was arrested in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir after a series of raid in Nowshera area of the district conducted by a special team of police. Now, the girl is rescued and rejoins with the family, said a police spokesman.

He said the family of the girl lodged a complaint last week alleging she was abducted by a resident of Nowshera.

After registration of a kidnapping case, a special team was formed which raided various places and finally recovered the girl, police said.

The accused was arrested and is being questioned, the spokesman said.

(With Inputs from Agencies)

