Jammu and Kashmir Assembly dissolution illegal: CPI-M

national

"The action of the Governor, dissolving the Legislative Assembly, at the behest of the Centre, is an illegal and unconstitutional step," a CPI-M statement said

Sitaram Yechury

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) on Thursday condemned the dissolution of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly as "illegal and unconstitutional".

"The action of the Governor, dissolving the Legislative Assembly, at the behest of the Centre, is an illegal and unconstitutional step," a CPI-M statement said.

"The Governor has no business to decide that parties with 'opposing ideologies' cannot form a suitable government. By this yardstick, the PDP-BJP government should not have been allowed to be formed after the elections.

"All that the Governor can do is to ask the leader who is staking a claim with majority support to prove that majority on the floor of the house.

"The Modi government has by taking this authoritarian measure further complicated and worsened the situation in the state," the statement said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates