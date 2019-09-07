MENU

Jammu and Kashmir: Baby injured in terror attack to be moved to Delhi

Published: Sep 07, 2019, 14:51 IST |

The 30-month-old girl was shot by the terrorists, to be airlifted to Delhi for better treatment

Jammu and Kashmir: Baby injured in terror attack to be moved to Delhi
Kashmiris on a motorbike try to cross through a checkpoint barricade during a lockdown in Srinagar. Pic/ AFP

A 30-month-old baby girl, who was injured after being shot at by terrorists in Sopore on Saturday morning, will be shifted to Delhi in an air ambulance for advanced medical aid. Baby Asma is among the three other injured who were attacked by terrorists in Dangerpora area of Sopore this morning.

Srinagar District Magistrate and Development Commissioner Shahid Choudhary took to Twitter to inform that they have put in all efforts to get an air ambulance as soon as possible to take her Delhi for advanced treatment. He also urged people to pray for the speedy recovery of the child, saying that she did not deserve this fate.

Also Read: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

According to the Jammu and Kashmir police, all the injured have been reportedly shifted to the hospital for medical aid and are said to be stable at the moment, ANI reported. Calling it a 'merciless act of terrorism', they said that a team has reached the place of attack and a probe has been initiated.

With inputs from ANI

