Jammu and Kashmir: Baby injured in terror attack to be moved to Delhi

A 30-month-old baby girl, who was injured after being shot at by terrorists in Sopore on Saturday morning, will be shifted to Delhi in an air ambulance for advanced medical aid. Baby Asma is among the three other injured who were attacked by terrorists in Dangerpora area of Sopore this morning.

Srinagar District Magistrate and Development Commissioner Shahid Choudhary took to Twitter to inform that they have put in all efforts to get an air ambulance as soon as possible to take her Delhi for advanced treatment. He also urged people to pray for the speedy recovery of the child, saying that she did not deserve this fate.

Baby Asma of 30 months is among the injured in militant attack on fruits merchants in Sopore. She didn't deserve this. We've put in all efforts to get an air ambulance ASAP to take her Delhi for advanced medical attention. Prayers are requested. — Shahid Choudhary (@listenshahid) September 7, 2019

According to the Jammu and Kashmir police, all the injured have been reportedly shifted to the hospital for medical aid and are said to be stable at the moment, ANI reported. Calling it a 'merciless act of terrorism', they said that a team has reached the place of attack and a probe has been initiated.

With inputs from ANI

