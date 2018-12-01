Jammu and Kashmir bars Hurriyat meet, puts Mirwaiz under house arrest

national

The uptown Rajbagh office of the Hurriyat group was vshut down to prevent any assembly of separatist forces

Representational picture

A n one-day Hurriyat session on Saturday here was disallowed by the Jammu and Kashmir authorities, who also placed separatist leader Mirwaiz Umer Farooq under house arrest.

"One day #Hurriyat workers/delegate session barred! Put again under #HouseArrest! Rajbagh office o f Hurriyat sealed! Not allowed any space or scope for any political activity!" Umer Farooq tweeted.

"So much for practising honest democracy Governor sahab!" he said taking a dig at Governor Satya Pal Malik.

