Jammu and Kashmir DGP visits martyr's home at Jagti migrant camp

Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid visited the house of martyr Deepak Thusoo who laid down his life in the line of duty during a gunbattle with Pakistani terrorists in Kupwara recently.

Five Pakistani terrorists were killed and four security personnel martyred in the nearly 48-hour gunbattle in the dense Kupwara forest in north Kashmir on March 21.

Interacting with the family members at their Jagti camp residence yesterday, the DGP assured all help from the department to the family, a police spokesman said.

"The DGP acknowledged the exemplary courage shown by the official in the line of duty," the spokesman said. "He also assured to expeditiously deal with the ex-gratia case so that the family is taken care of, especially the children," he said. Thusoo is survived by his wife, two children, mother and a sister. Vaid later tweeted about the meeting.

"It was heart-breaking to meet young children and other family members of our martyr cop Deepak Thusoo who gave supreme sacrifice while fighting terrorists. Department will do everything within its powers to support the family. May God give strength to the family," he said in the tweet.

The DGP was accompanied by IGP Jammu S D Singh Jamwal, SSP Jammu Vivek Gupta, AIG (Personel) Aftab Kakroo, SP Rural Jammu Shivdeep Singh, AIG (Welfare/Communication) PHQ Manoj Pandit, SDPO Nagrota Jasbir Singh, and Dy SP DAR Jammu Madanmohan Singh Jamwal.

