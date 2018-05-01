Jammu and Kashmir Dy CM: Kathua rape is a small matter, don't give it so much importance
The remarks were promptly slammed by Opposition parties, following which Gupta issued a clarification
Kavinder Gupta, deputy CM, J&K
Barely hours after Kavinder Gupta took oath as the Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister, he stoked a controversy by terming the gruesome rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua as a "small incident", which should not get so much attention.
The remarks were promptly slammed by Opposition parties, following which Gupta issued a clarification. Just sworn in An old RSS hand, 59-year-old Gupta, who is an MLA representing the Gandhinagar assembly seat, was asked by reporters whether the reshuffle carried out by the Mehbooba Mufti government was a result of the Kathua
case in which some BJP leaders had participated last month in a rally in support of the accused.
"Kathua maamla ek chota sa maamla hai. Isko itna tool nahi dena chahiye (Kathua incident is a small incident which should not be given so much importance)," Gupta replied.
The Cabinet reshuffle
- The BJP inducted Satpal Sharma, its state unit chief, as a cabinet minister along with new faces Rajiv Jasrotia, Sunil Kumar Sharma, Devender Kumar Maniyal and Shakti Raj Parihar.
- The party also withdrew three ministers - Nirmal Singh, Bali Bhagat and Priya Sethi.
- The move comes after Chander Prakash Ganga and Choudhary Lal Singh resigned following their participation in a controversial rally supporting the Kathua rape and murder accused.
