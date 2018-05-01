Jammu and Kashmir Dy CM: Kathua rape is a small matter, don't give it so much importance

The remarks were promptly slammed by Opposition parties, following which Gupta issued a clarification



Kavinder Gupta, deputy CM, J&K

Barely hours after Kavinder Gupta took oath as the Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister, he stoked a controversy by terming the gruesome rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua as a "small incident", which should not get so much attention.

The remarks were promptly slammed by Opposition parties, following which Gupta issued a clarification. Just sworn in An old RSS hand, 59-year-old Gupta, who is an MLA representing the Gandhinagar assembly seat, was asked by reporters whether the reshuffle carried out by the Mehbooba Mufti government was a result of the Kathua

case in which some BJP leaders had participated last month in a rally in support of the accused.

"Kathua maamla ek chota sa maamla hai. Isko itna tool nahi dena chahiye (Kathua incident is a small incident which should not be given so much importance)," Gupta replied.