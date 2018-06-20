Jammu and Kashmir government falls apart as BJP pulls the rug from under it
As the saffron party breaks its three-year-old alliance with PDP, the state gears up for Guv's rule
The three-year-old Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government, wracked by bitter political feuds and worsening security challenges, collapsed on Tuesday with the BJP pulling out of its alliance with the PDP, setting the stage for yet another round of Governor's rule.
BJP general secretary Ram Madhav made the surprise announcement after the party high command summoned its J&K ministers for emergency consultations in New Delhi. A few hours later, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti submitted her resignation to Governor N N Vohra. "It has become untenable for the BJP to continue in the alliance government in the state," Madhav told the media at a press meet in the national capital. Presenting her point of view, Mehbooba said in Srinagar that the PDP has always maintained that a muscular security policy would not work in the state.
Security personnel stand guard at Lal Chowk area in Srinagar, on Tuesday. Pics/PTI
"We will continue to strive for dialogue and reconciliation in J&K," the PDP leader said and added that the alliance with the BJP was not for power. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, whose party is the third biggest in the assembly, captured the drama with one sentence, "I wish Mehbooba Mufti had resigned herself... instead of having the rug pulled from under her feet."
Madhav said the decision to withdraw was taken after consulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah. Immediately after his news conference, senior PDP minister and the party's chief spokesperson Naeem Akhthar told the media in Srinagar that the BJP's decision had caught the party by surprise.
Omar calls for early elections
Former Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday demanded early elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah spoke to the media after calling on Governor N N Vohra following the fall of the PDP-BJP government in the troubled state. "Today, suddenly around 2.30 pm, news came that the BJP has severed its political relationship with the PDP. I met the Governor just a little while back. I told him that in the 2014 elections, the National Conference did not have the mandate to form a government and today also we don't have the mandate," he said.
Governor's rule in J&K imminent
The Governor's rule in Jammu and Kashmir was imminent after the three-year-old state government collapsed with the BJP pulling out of its alliance with the PDP. The Union Home Ministry was awaiting a report from J&K Governor N N Vohra after that necessary formalities related to the imposition of the central rule would be initiated, officials said.
An alliance that never really worked
- Although the BJP and the PDP had campaigned vigorously against each other, they came together with an Agenda of Alliance in the hope of pulling the state out of the cycle of violence.
- But the Alliance never took hold and the two parties disagreed on most issues even as the security situation continued to deteriorate.
- Both Omar and the Congress said they would not form an alliance with any party to form government in the state. Mehbooba also said she had told the Governor that her party would not go into any other alliance.
