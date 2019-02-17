Jammu and Kashmir Governor announces ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh for CPPF jawan's family

national

The spokesman said the governor prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed sympathy and solidarity with his family members

Satya Pal Malik

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 20 lakh to the kin of CRPF jawan Naseer Ahmed of Rajouri district, who was killed in the Pulwama attack, a Raj Bhavan spokesman said Saturday.

Ahmed was among 40 CRPF personnel who were killed Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

The spokesman said the governor prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed sympathy and solidarity with his family members.

Thousands of people, including Union minister Jitendra Singh, bid final adieu to the jawan at his native place in Rajouri district on Saturday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever