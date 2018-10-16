Jammu and Kashmir Governor speaks to Minister Prakash Javadekar over AMU row

national

Prakash Javadekar

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday urged Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar to intervene and ensure a smooth conduct of academic activities in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

The university administration has suspended three Kashmiri students on charges of trying to organise funeral prayers on the campus for slain Hizbul commander Manan Bashir Wani, an AMU research scholar who had joined militancy in January this year.

Kashmiri students at the university are protesting the suspension of the three. About 1,200 Kashmiri students have written to the AMU authorities, threating that they would quit studies at the university unless sedition charges were dropped against the accused students.

The Governor spoke to Javadekar seeking his intervention to ensure "smooth studies of the Kashmiri students at AMU", an official statement said.

The Governor also spoke to the Vice Chancellor of AMU, Tariq Mansoor.

Malik urged Javadekar and Professor Tariq to ensure that the issue was resolved at the earliest and there was no disruption to Kashmiri students' studies.

