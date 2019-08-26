Jammu and Kashmir Governor withdraws invitation extended to Rahul to visit Kashmir

national

Satya Pal Malik withdrew the invitation he extended to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit Kashmir and advised the latter to seek proper permission before scheduling any visit in the near future

ammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday withdrew the invitation he extended to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit Kashmir

New Delhi: Satya Pal Malik, the Jammu and Kashmir Governor withdrew the invitation he extended to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit Kashmir and advised the latter to seek proper permission before scheduling any visit in the near future. "I want to put the matter pertaining to my invitation to rest. I extended this invitation when he made a misleading statement about violence in Kashmir. For five days he did not respond. Then he said I will take people along and will meet prisoners and detainees. Then I categorically stated that I don't accept your visit on these conditions. I withdraw this invitation and you can come after seeking proper permission," the Governor stated while talking to ANI.

Also Read: Opposition, press faced draconian, brute force in Jammu and Kashmir, says Rahul Gandhi

Jammu&Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik: We have abrogated article 370, and you will see in the coming days, we will work so much for the people of Kashmir, and create such circumstances, that people of PoK will start saying- see, that (Jammu&Kashmir) is the ideal place to live. pic.twitter.com/55D4796OSh — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2019

According to news agency, ANI, the Jammu and Kashmir Governor also promised that the BJP-led government will make the Jammu and Kashmir region so prosperous that residents of Pakistan occupied Kashmir would want to live in the newly carved out Union Territory. The governor claimed that within 15 days there would be a visible improvement in the region. And to restore normalcy, the government will ensure absolute protection to people's lives, land and jobs. "Even during Ghulam Nabi's time, there were lives lost. We are ensuring that not even a single life should be lost. Every Kashmiri life is precious for us. For us, the priority is to ensure that there would be no casualty, people can wait for ten days for restored telephone facilities. The region has seen strikes that went in for four months," added Satya Pal Malik.

While speaking to ANI, Malik further stated, "This time, administration categorically told him not to come as it can disrupt the situation and normalcy is being restored and that we are dealing with threats from Pakistan. The administration has told him that his remarks will only give ammunition to Pakistan and this is exactly what happened. Pakistan PM Imran Khan mentioned the same in his tweet. This is a matter of national interest. He should help us restore normalcy." Satya Pal Malik also launched an attack on Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha for suggesting that he should become BJP's chief in the state rather than holding the Governor's post.

With inputs from ANI

Also Read: Mayawati slams Opposition leaders for scheduling visit to Jammu and Kashmir without permission

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates