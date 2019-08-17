Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Rajouri

national

The ceasefire violation prompted a strong and effective retaliation by Indian Army guarding the border

Pakistan violated ceasefire by resorting to mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district on Saturday, a defence spokesman informed. The firing from across the border started in Nowshera sector at around 6.30 am, prompting strong and effective retaliation by Indian Army guarding the border, the official told PTI.

The cross-fire between the two sides was still going on while the last report was going to the press. However, there was no immediate report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing which was reportedly unprovoked, the spokesman added.

This ceasefire violation comes a month after heavy Pakistani shelling and firing in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region left two army personnel and a 10-day old baby dead and several civilians injured.

With inputs from PTI

