Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector

Representational Picture

The Pakistan Army on Saturday initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch along the Line of Control (LoC). The troops resorted to firing of small arms, automatics and mortars; while the Indian Army is also retaliating strongly and effectively.

Further details are awaited. This comes a day after Pakistan resorted to a ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector.

