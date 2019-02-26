Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector

national

Forward posts along the Line of Control in the Nowshera and Akhnoor sectors came under fire from Pakistan troops

Pic/Twitter/ANI

Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire for the fourth consecutive day along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian officials said.



Pakistan army also violated ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector at 5:30 pm today.

#Update Jammu & Kashmir: Pakistan also violated ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector at 5:30 pm today. https://t.co/u327puGBIE — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

The Pakistani army violated ceasefire even as India carried out air strikes on Tuesday deep inside Pakistan, destroying a major camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and eliminating a large number of terrorists, including top commanders, of the terror group which attacked CRPF convoy in Pulwama 12 days ago.

