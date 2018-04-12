Jammu and Kashmir: PDP assert Centre must respond to Mehbooba Mufti's peace plan

Problems in Jammu and Kashmir are not economical or social, but purely political in nature and it was essential to address them accordingly, he said

Asserting that dialogue and reconciliation was the only way to address the Kashmir issue, PDP leader and MLC Firdous Tak on Thursday said the Union government should respond to the sentiments and proposals of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to bring peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Problems in Jammu and Kashmir are not economical or social, but purely political in nature and it was essential to address them accordingly, he said.

"Guns have not solved any problem or issue in the world and only dialogue and reconciliation was the way forward," Tak added. He addressed a series of public meetings in Paddar area of this mountainous district. He visited Laie, Kejai, Afaani, Karthai and Jhar villages of the sub-division and listened to the grievances of the people.

He said repeated demands of reconciliation and dialogue being made by the chief minister is aimed at giving a healing touch to the victims of unrest and bloodshed and finding out a lasting solution to the Kashmir problem.

"The union government must respond to the roadmap for peace and initiate political measures to end alienation," he said, adding that the appointment of Dineshwar Sharma as the Centre's interlocutor for Kashmir was the first step towards the reconciliation process suggested by the PDP.

"There was a need to strengthen the process by initiating more political measures and engaging every section of the society in order to ensure peace in Valley," he said.

