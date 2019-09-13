Jammu and Kashmir: Police nabs three JeM terrorists, seizes ammunitions

Three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants were detained in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, a senior police officer told PTI. They were intercepted in Lakhanpur, near the Punjab-Jammu border and ammunitions were seized from them.

The police identified the three terrorists as -- Ubaid-ul-Islam, Jehangir Ahmad Parray and Sabeel Ahmad Baba. Islam and Baba were said to to be the residents of Aghlar Kandi, Rajpora Pulwama and Parray a resident of Pakherpora Charar-e-Sharief, Budgam.

During checking, a truck, loaded with cardboard material, was intercepted at 8.00 am on the Jammu-Pathankot Highway and three militants were arrested with arms and ammunition, Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Makesh Singh told PTI.

"Today, we intercepted a truck JK 13E-2000 on specific inputs at Lakhanpur and arrested three persons," Kathua Senior Superintendent of Police, Sridhar Patil told reporters.

The arms and ammunition recovered included four AK-56 rifles, two AK-47 rifles, six magazines and 180 rounds of ammunition, besides a cash of Rs 11,000, the SSP said.

The owner of the truck, with its registration plate of JK 13E-2000 was revealed as one Suhil Ahmed Latoo of Gulshanabad, Pulwama and was driven by one Javaid Ahmed Dar. According to the police, they were illegally transporting arms and ammunition to Kashmir from Punjab to "disturb peace in the Valley". The SSP said the arms and ammunition might were smuggled to arm the JeM modules in Kashmir for carrying out terror attacks.

Moreover, according to a PTI report, it is believed that one of these suspected militants infiltrated from across the International Border via Bamyal border in Pathankot to the Kashmir Valley with the help of over-ground workers.

Sources also claim that the militants were planning to execute a major terror attack. Punjab Police have sent a team of state special operation cell (SSOC) to Kathua for joining the probe. Further investigation is underway.

With inputs from PTI

