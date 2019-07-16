Jammu and Kashmir police officer killed after his car falls into gorge

national

According to the police, the officer lost control over the vehicle which fell into the gorge near Doda town, leaving him critically injured

Representational Picture

On Tuesday, an assistant Sub-Inspector of Jammu and Kashmir police was killed in an accident when his car skidded off the road and fell into a 350-foot gorge in Doda district. The accident took place when ASI Niaz Ahmad (55), a resident of Beoli village, was on his way to Doda town.

He was posted at police post-Dessa. The officer lost control over the vehicle which fell into the gorge near Doda town, leaving him critically injured, a police official said.

The locals took him to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. The body has been handed over to the family after completion of legal formalities, he said.

In a similar incident, nine girls, of a computer coaching institute, died and seven others were injured when the minibus they were travelling in slipped into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. The minibus, carrying students from the Poonch-based institute, fell into the gorge near Peer Ki Gali on the Mughal road connecting Bafliaz in Poonch to Shopian, a police official said.

He said 11 students, including nine girls, died in the accident while seven others were injured. The injured persons have been evacuated from the scene of the accident to Shopian hospital, police said. Satya Pal Malik, the Jammu and Kashmir Governor expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased.

In a condolence message, Satya Pal Malik, the Jammu and Kashmir Governor has conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls, an official spokesman stated. Malik has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased, the spokesman said. The Governor directed the administration to provide best medical treatment to those injured in the accident and wished speedy recovery to them, he added.

With inputs from PTI

