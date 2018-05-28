Jammu and Kashmir police searches for man accused of raping minor

"A hunt has been launched to arrest Mohammad Maqbool Rather following a complaint of rape lodged against him," a police spokesperson said

Representational Image

Police on Monday launched a manhunt to arrest a 22-year-old man accused of raping a minor girl in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"A hunt has been launched to arrest Mohammad Maqbool Rather following a complaint of rape lodged against him," a police spokesperson said.

Rather is accused of having raped a minor girl in his village. Medical examination of the victim has confirmed rape, the spokesperson said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates