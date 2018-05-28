Search

Jammu and Kashmir police searches for man accused of raping minor

May 28, 2018, 18:52 IST | PTI

"A hunt has been launched to arrest Mohammad Maqbool Rather following a complaint of rape lodged against him," a police spokesperson said

Police on Monday launched a manhunt to arrest a 22-year-old man accused of raping a minor girl in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"A hunt has been launched to arrest Mohammad Maqbool Rather following a complaint of rape lodged against him," a police spokesperson said.

Rather is accused of having raped a minor girl in his village. Medical examination of the victim has confirmed rape, the spokesperson said.

