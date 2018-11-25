Jammu and Kashmir records 75.2 percent voter turnout in panchayat polls

national

Kashmir witnessed 55 per cent voting. In Jammu, the number was 83.3 per cent

The elections were held in a tight security. Pic/AFP

Voting in the third phase of Panchayat polls ended in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Polling was held in Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, Kathua, Udhampur, Rajouri and Poonch districts of the Jammu division. According to the figures shared by the Election Commission, the polling percentage was significantly high. Over 3,20,000 people turned out to vote and an overall voting in the state at 75 per cent.

While Kashmir division witnessed 55 per cent voting, in Jammu division, the number was 83.3 per cent. Voting was also held in Leh and Kargil districts of Ladakh, in addition to Ganderbal, Badgam, Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora in the Valley. The elections were held in a tight security, on the backdrop of a number of attacks on security personnel.

No violence was, however, reported by the police. The polling began at 8 am and concluded at 2 pm.

'Decision on J-K bank to fiddle with special status' Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday criticised the decision to treat Jammu and Kashmir Bank as a public sector undertaking, saying it "smacks of attempts to fiddle with the basic character of the special status". She called for immediate rollback of the decision taken by Governor S P Malik-led state administrative council (SAC).

'Kumaraswamy govt performance poor'

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa on Saturday termed the Congress-JD(S) government's performance in the first six months since coming to power as "poor". He said the BJP will demand answers from CM H D Kumaraswamy."

