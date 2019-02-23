Jammu and Kashmir: Separatist leader Yasin Malik detained in Srinagar

national

Malik's detention comes ahead of a crucial hearing on Article 35-A in Supreme Court which is likely to take place on Monday (February 25).

Pic courtesy/ Twitter/ ANI

Srinagar: Kashmiri separatist and JKLF chief Yasin Malik was detained by the police late on Friday night. The cops apprehended him from his Maisuma residence here. He reportedly has been taken to the Kothibagh Police Station.

Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front Chief Yasin Malik was detained from his residence in Srinagar last night, ahead of hearing on Article 35A in Supreme Court which is likely to take place on Monday. pic.twitter.com/S8c9QFhG1e — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2019

Malik's detention comes ahead of a crucial hearing on Article 35-A in Supreme Court which is likely to take place on Monday (February 25). The article, incorporated into the Indian Constitution in 1954, grants special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir.



In the aftermath of Pulwma terror attack which claimed lives of 40 CRPF soldiers on February 14, earlier this week, Jammu and Kashmir government withdrew security cover of several separatists including Malik, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Shabir Shah and Saleem Geelani.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever