Jammu and Kashmir: Two injured in Kulgam blast, police registers case

Srinagar: In a blast that occurred at Adigam Devsar area of Kulgam district on Sunday, two people have sustained injuries, a police release said.

"A blast occurred today in village Adigam in which two individuals sustained injuries. They have been evacuated to hospital and are undergoing treatment," the release read.

Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case and started investigation in the case.

