Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists gunned down in Shopian

national

The identities of the slain terrorists are yet to be ascertained. The encounter, which broke out in the early hours of Friday, is still underway

Representational picture

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir): Two terrorists were neutralised by security forces in Dragad Sugan area of Shopian district, police said on Friday.

The identities of the slain terrorists are yet to be ascertained. The encounter, which broke out in the early hours of Friday, is still underway.

This comes a day after two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Dangerpora area of Sopore district of the state. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter.

Top News stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates