Jammu and Kashmir unit of Jamaat-e-lslami had strong links with ISI

The most important member of the JeI (J&K) in the Hurriyat Conference is Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who was at one point of time designated as the 'Amir-e-Jihad' (Head of Jehad) of Jammu and Kashmir by the proscribed organisation

The most important member of the JeI (J&K) is Syed Ali Shah Geelani (in centre). Pic/AFP

The Jamaat-e-lslami Jammu and Kashmir, which was banned by the government recently, has established strong links with Pakistan's ISI and has been maintaining regular contact with the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi for promoting secessionism in the state, a senior government official said.

The JeI (J&K) has established strong links with Pakistan's ISI for ensuring logistics support for arming, training and supply of weapons to Kashmiri youths and its leaders continue to maintain regular contact with the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi for support, a senior government official said.

According to intelligence inputs, the JeI (J&K) has been using its network of schools to spread anti-India feelings among children in the Valley and encouraging cadres of the JeI (J&K) youth wing (Jamiat-ul-Tulba) to join 'Jihad' by getting recruited into terrorist outfits. It is no surprise that the pattern of militancy in the Valley has a strong correlation with the spread of the hardline Jel (J&K) activists in the area, the official said.

The JeI (J&K) has been utilising the fear generated by Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen and leveraging the financial clouts of its members and trusts under its control to mobilise funds both locally and from abroad and using these assets to consolidate its hold at the grassroot level.

This base is used to provide a fertile ground for the operation of militants outfits in the Kashmir Valley including motivation, new recruits, shelters and hideouts, couriers etc.

