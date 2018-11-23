Jammu Kashmir Crime Branch arrests two persons from Delhi for fraud

crime

The Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch arrested two persons from New Delhi, including a foreign woman, for fraudulent transfer of over Rs 94 lakh from Jammu and Kashmir Bank account of a private company, a CB officer said Thursday.

A case was lodged regarding the fraudulent transfer of Rs 94.10 lakh from the official account of TRG Industries Private Limited with J&K Bank Town Hall branch in Jammu between June 1, 2016 and June 9, 2016, the officer said, adding that one Vikram Singh Barnala was arrested from New Delhi Thursday.

Based on Barnala's disclosure, it surfaced that an international gang of fraudsters was behind the transfer of the amount, he said.

Barnala also revealed that a woman of Ghana, Suzain Zenat Makaco, who frequently used to change her name and residence in order to hide her identity, was also a member of the gang which targeted the company's account, the crime branch officer said.

Later, after the completion of legal formalities, the woman was arrested from New Delhi, he said.

The woman is being interrogated and the investigation into the matter is on, he added.

