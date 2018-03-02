Jammu-Kashmir highway shut due to landslides and falling of trees in Ramban

The 300-km-long Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed due to landslide and falling of stones from hill tops in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir





The 300-km-long Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed due to landslide and falling of stones from hill tops in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said today.



"Traffic has been suspended on the highway due to falling of rocks and landslide triggered due to rains in Digdol belt in Ramsoo tehsil of the district today," the police officer said. The men and machines of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has been pressed into service to clear the landslides.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever