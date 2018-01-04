Jammu records lowest temperature

Jammu on Thursday recorded the coldest night of the season at 2.7 degrees Celsius as the cold wave intensified further in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu on Thursday recorded the coldest night of the season at 2.7 degrees Celsius as the cold wave intensified further in Jammu and Kashmir. "There is no immediate relief in sight for at least another two to three days," a Met official said.

Foggy mornings have been adding to the chill in Jammu city over the last four days. Heavy fog lead to poor visibility disrupting flight operations at the Jammu airport on Wednesday till late afternoon. No flight landed there during that time.

The lowest temperature in the state was minus 20 in Kargil. Leh town recorded minus 14.2. The minimum temperature was minus 3.9 in Srinagar, minus 4.5 in Pahalgam and minus six in Gulmarg. In the Jammu region, the Mata Vaishno Devi base camp town of Katra recorded five, Batote 2.1, Bannihil minus 1.6, Bhaderwah minus 0.3 and Udhampur 1.3 degrees Celsius.

