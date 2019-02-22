Jammu-Srinagar highway remains closed for third day due to snow

national

Some locals living along the highway, especially those belonging to the Sikh community, are distributing free 'langar' for the stranded people.

The Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed on Friday for the third consecutive day due to fresh snowfall and landslides at some place of the strategic 300 km-long road, a traffic department official said.

"There have been landslides at some places along the Ramsoo-Ramban stretch of the highway due to heavy rain in the area, while fresh snowfall occurred in the Bannihal sector. The highway will remain closed till the landslide debris and accumulated snow is completely cleared,' the official said.

According to the official, a clearance operation is likely to begin later in the day as the weather office has forecast an improvement in the weather conditions.

Reports reaching here suggest that over 17,00 vehicles, including trucks loaded with essential commodities and light motor vehicles carrying passengers to the Kashmir Valley, are stranded at various places on the highway.

