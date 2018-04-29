Jammu woman accuses CRPF trooper of rape

A woman has accused a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper of raping her here in March, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Sunday



Representational picture

A woman has accused a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper of raping her here in March, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Sunday. "In the complaint lodged yesterday (Saturday) by the woman from Pooch district, she said she was ambushed by three CRPF troopers and was later taken inside a camp where one of them raped her," a top police officer told IANS.

The incident took place on March 10 when the woman was on her way to a relative's house but had lost her way. The troopers took the woman inside the camp on the pretext of helping her, the complaint added. "Once inside the camp, the complainant said she was raped," the officer added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever